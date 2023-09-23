Villagomez FG lifts Prairie View A&M over Alcorn State 23-20

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Carlos Villagomez booted a 50-yard field goal with one second remaining to lift Prairie View A&M to a 23-20 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday.

Ahmad Antoine’s 4-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers (2-2, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 20-13 lead with 6:50 left to play.

Aaron Allen capped a six-play drive with a 49-yard scoring strike to Malik Rodgers to pull the Braves (1-3, 0-1) even at 20 with 4:05 remaining.

Trazon Connley directed a 10-play, 83-yard drive leading to Villagomez’s game-winning kick. Connley hit Brian Jenkins Jr. for a 23-yard gain on third-and-10 to keep the drive alive.

Connley completed 12 of 19 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Prairie View A&M. He also had a short touchdown run. Antoine rushed for 78 yards on 16 carries. Tre’jon Spiller had the touchdown catch.

Allen completed 26 of 37 passes for 287 yards and two scores for Alcorn State. Rodgers finished with three catches for 86 yards. Tavarious Griffin caught six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Alcorn State outgained the Panthers 384-313.

