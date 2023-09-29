The Supreme Court agrees to decide whether state laws regulating social media platforms violate the Constitution
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agrees to decide whether state laws regulating social media platforms violate the Constitution.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agrees to decide whether state laws regulating social media platforms violate the Constitution.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.