No. 24 Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels misses start against No. 3 Texas with back tightness

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jalon Daniels did not start at quarterback Saturday for No. 24 Kansas against No. 3 Texas after leaving the field during pregame warmups.

A Kansas team official said Daniels had “back tightness” that the team was trying to treat. He was not immediately ruled out for the game.

Jason Bean started for Daniels and completed one pass before the Jayhawks had to punt on their first possession.

Daniels starred in Kansas’ win over Texas in 2021 and led Kansas to a 5-0 start last season before a shoulder injury sidelined him for four games. He missed the opening game of this season with back tightness but had played every game since. Daniels had passed for 705 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Daniels threw the 2-point conversion in a 57-56 win over Texas in 2021 that snapped Kansas’ 58-game road losing streak in the Big 12.

Kansas is off to 4-0 starts in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a century.

