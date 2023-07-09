Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso Police charge man with murder after mother is shot, dies

EPPD
By
New
Published 10:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police Department says officers received a call reporting a shooting on Thursday, July 6 at 4:25 p.m. in the 6200 block of Strahan Road.

Officers found Tracy Bean, 59, with a gunshot wound.

Her husband had called police and Crimes Against Persons detectives say the shooting happened during a struggle for a gun between Bean and her son Jake Bean.

Tracy Bean died from her wounds and police arrested Jake Bean and charged him with murder.

He is in the El Paso County Jail under a $650,000 bond.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content