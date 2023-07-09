El Paso Police charge man with murder after mother is shot, dies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police Department says officers received a call reporting a shooting on Thursday, July 6 at 4:25 p.m. in the 6200 block of Strahan Road.

Officers found Tracy Bean, 59, with a gunshot wound.

Her husband had called police and Crimes Against Persons detectives say the shooting happened during a struggle for a gun between Bean and her son Jake Bean.

Tracy Bean died from her wounds and police arrested Jake Bean and charged him with murder.

He is in the El Paso County Jail under a $650,000 bond.