Police charge man with murder after choking death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police arrested and charged 36-year-old Julian Jesus Balderrama with the murder of 57-year-old Hillarion Mongloro Trejo.

Police received a domestic assault in progress call at the 11600 block of Scott Simpson on Friday evening and found Trejo dead.

Witnesses provided information to officers describing the vehicle Balderrama was last seen in.

An officer saw Balderrama drive by the home and chased after him.

Balderrama was stopped at the 11800 block of Pellicano Drive and was arrested by police.

Crimes Against Persons detectives determined Balderrama choked Trejo at the home on Scott Simpson.

Detectives say there was no relation between Trejo and Balderrama and is not considered a domestic assault case.

The investigation continues into what lead to the assault.

Balderrama is facing Murder charges and was booked into the El Paso County Jail Saturday on a $1,500,000 bond.