Athlete with Cerebral Palsy pays visit to El Paso

A father/son team is in the borderland, sharing an inspirational message. Johnny Agar was born with Cerebral Palsy, but he and his dad don't let that get in the way of his dreams. They're on a journey together as athletes. They've competed in more than 200 races together. Biking, swimming and riding bikes in their own unique way. Father Jeff pushes Johnny during triathlons, tows him in a boat when swimming, and even bikes for two. It's incredible to see, and now these two are training for the upcoming prestigious Ironman World Championship. Their message to local families? It takes a team to help kids meet their full potential. For them, it's all about family.

The Agars are in El Paso celebrating Paso Del Norte Children's 75 year anniversary. The nonprofit provides services to children with special needs, and their parents. This includes intervention, therapy, childcare and a community resource center for families. It aims to help all children reach their full potential. You can see why Team Agar was the perfect motivational story for all to hear.

