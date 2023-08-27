14th annual Eagle in the Sun Triathlon takes place Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Race El Paso hosts their 14th anniversary of Eagle in the Sun triathlon Sunday morning.

The co-ed event saw 500 athletes attend, 20-30% traveling from other cities and states to include NM, AZ and more, according to Race El Paso.

The sprint triathlon begins with a 400-meter pool swim in an indoor 50-meter pool followed by a 12- mile bike and 5k (3.1 mile) run.

Eagle in the sun offers an option for everyone, including individual triathlon, bike-run, aquabike

(swim bike), 5k run/walk, and two-person and three-person relays.

“We are proud to celebrate 12 years of triathlon racing in El Paso with Eagle in the Sun Triathlon. Thousands of El Pasoans have been introduced to the sport through this staple event, and we are looking forward to introducing more at this year’s race and for years to come,” said Gabriela Gallegos, founder of Race El Paso.