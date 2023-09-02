NMSU hosting the Western Illinois Leathernecks as the Aggies look for their first win this season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - - In a closer game than anticipated NM State lead Western Illinois 20-14 at the half.

NMSU look the better team at the half just slightly and the stats show that - they have 215 total yards compared to the Leathernecks’ 166. They’ve also completed 9 of 11 passes compared to Western Illinois’ 11 of 18.

On the opening drive of the game the Aggies worked it downfield, leaning heavily on the run game before Star Thomas ran it right up the middle for a touchdown. That gave NMSU a 6-0 lead.

On Western Illinois’ opening drive of the game the Aggie defense forced them to go three-and-out and it looked like this game would be a one sided contest.

But Diego Pavia on the next drive would get sacked on third down, stalling any form of momentum for NMSU.

Late in the first quarter, NMSU put in Eli Stowers on second and goal. Stowers would punch it in for a 4-yard touchdown to give NMSU a 13-0 lead.

Western Illinois would find pay dirt off a 5-yard TD pass from Matt Morrissey Jaylin Jackson.

The Aggies would move the chains off the back of Pavia but once again brought in Stowers in the red zone. This time the A&M transfer pitched to Ahmonte Watkins on third down for a 5-yard TD.

With 5 seconds left in the game the Leathernecks would rush it in for another TD off Ludovick Choquette.

This story will be updated at the end of the game.