City holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new mural Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The City of El Paso will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new mural at Chalio Acosta Sports Center Sunday.

The mural now located on the outer façade of the center vibrantly illustrates the traditional Mesoamerican ball game that reflects the path of the sun across the seasons.

The ancient Maya ballgame called “Pitz/ Tlachko” would inspire popular sports like basketball that are played today at the center.

It begins at 11:30 am, located at 4321 Delta drive.

You can also expect to see a low-rider car show and a cook-out.