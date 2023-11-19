Big Band Music is alive and swinging in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - It was a dream back in 1988 to put rhythms, sounds and musicians in the community together and create a big band.

The Paso Del Norte Big Band came to fruition in October of 2013. Notes and inspiration coming from old, new and the culture of the area.

‌“A lot of jazz from Mexico came from Juarez and the El Paso area, and a lot of the musicians here were involved in what’s basically the jazz revolution is/was of Mexico," said Javier Sambrano, drummer and leader of the band. "There’s a lot of talent here, so we just try to remind everyone here of the music, and just try to keep those songs alive.”

Sambrano is better known as the local face of Crime Stoppers of El Paso, a member of the El Paso Police for many years.

His passion split in tune to the beat of the drums. He says, every ensemble back in the big band era had their own unique personality created by those arranging the music and the talent of those playing the various instruments from a rhythm section with trumpets, trombones and saxophones.

The appreciation for the swing music of the 1940's has led Sambrano to write many of the band's arrangements something he learned from a local big band enthusiast.

‌“I had actually learned arranging from another band leader many years ago, pretty well known here in El Paso which was Mike Heranda, and he had a big band for many years so I was able to learn from him,” Sambrano added.

If you missed their concert this weekend, Sambrano says The Paso Del Norte Big Band will be playing a concert every third Saturday of the month. The next one on the calendar is in January.