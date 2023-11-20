The Salvation Army of El Paso in need of donations and volunteers for Thanksgiving drive-thru

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Salvation Army is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive this Thursday. This year, more than ever, there is an increasing struggle of food insecurity. Joanna Estrada, public relations manager for The Salvation Army of El Paso, says “There's going to be a lot of tough choices for families this season. Food is definitely where we want to be able to help people the most.”

The drive-thru will be at The Salvation Army at 4300 E Paisano from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 23.

They are expecting to serve 600 meals that day, if you are in need of a Thanksgiving meal, they are asking for people to request tickets in advance. “Anyone can come in during between 9 am to 6 pm and just request a Thanksgiving meal ticket and one person can request it for their family. So if there are five in the family, you would want to request five meal tickets,” explains Estrada.

During this time, donations and volunteers are needed more than ever. They are accepting donations of fresh and/or frozen turkeys and nonperishable items like canned goods and cereal. Volunteers are needed to help shred turkeys, to prepare meals, and to serve meals on Thanksgiving Day.

To volunteer to serve holiday meals or donate, visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org/elpaso or call 915-544-9811.