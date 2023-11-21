Skip to Content
Top Stories

Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes closed along I-10 West in Central El Paso

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A three-car crash is causing a traffic jam along I-10 West near the Spaghetti Bowl in Central El Paso.

The crash happened just after 10:45 a.m. All but one lane remains blocked off as crews work to clear the scene of the crash.

Emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

ABC-7 crews see that a semi tractor and a small compact car were involved in the crash. We are working to learn what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content