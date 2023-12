SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro police have confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Socorro, Texas.

Police say the crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. in the area of Socorro Road at South Moon Road.

TXDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area, as Socorro Road, Winn Road, Apodaca Road, and South Moon Road are all closed while the investigation continues.

