Operation Hope, Whataburger, El Paso County Sheriff join forces at 28th Annual Trunk of Hope event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Operation Hope delivered toys and Christmas trees to the community of Tornillo Sunday morning.

It is all part of the 28th Annual Trunk of Hope at the Tornillo Fire Substation.

The Viejitos Car Club and Majesty Car Club hosted car shows and collection toy donations to hand out during this annual event. The Family Dollar and Whataburger #65 helped with toys and goodies for those less privileged families in the area.

Operation Hope's Superheroes took pictures with children as they received their toys and helped celebration the holiday season.