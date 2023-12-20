Tips from experts on toy safety and overspending this holiday season

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Only 5 days until Christmas, and kids are getting ready to unwrap gifts. As parents prepare for the festivities, health experts and financial advisors say its crucial to ensure safety and manage wishlists during the holiday season.

Toy Safety Tips:

Before wrapping up those eagerly awaited gifts, pediatricians emphasize the importance of checking for potential hazards. Gary Gilman, PICU director at Las Palmas Medical Center, warns, “kiddos are really good with their hands, they’re really are hand driven. So it's always good to be vigilant on small toys.”

During the holiday season, the Pediatric ICU witnesses an increase in visits related to incidents involving small toys. Parents are urged to read toy labels, ensuring age-appropriateness and to help avoid hazardous small parts. Regularly inspecting toys for wear and tear is also advised to prevent accidents.

Another common reason for pediatric ICU visits during the festive season is head injuries. If your child receives bikes or skates for Christmas, remember to include a CPSC certified helmet.

For the latest recalls, parents can sign up at recall.gov

Financial Guidance for Parents:

Brian Mirau, ABC-7 financial contributor and founder and president of Mirau Capital Management, says parents should manage Christmas wishlists.

Setting a budget is key, and Mirau advises, "Try not to let the world dictate what everybody's supposed to have." Establishing boundaries and using parental judgment in gift-giving is essential, especially with social media influencing kids to follow trends.

Mirau suggests traditional and fun gifts, such as a ball, to promote family involvement and physical activity.

He also advises parents should consider long-term investments, “buy them a share of Apple stock or just buy something and put it into an account. That’s something that they can use down the road that won't just go away after 60 or 90 days and end up in a closet.”

While conversations about budgets and financial responsibility can be challenging, it's crucial to remind children to cherish moments, give back, and express gratitude for blessings this holiday season.

By combining safety measures for toys and thoughtful financial planning, parents can ensure a joyous and secure celebration for the entire family.