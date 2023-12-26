Camden Cares for Kids, Cathedral Soccer team join forces, bring cheer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- "He has always been very interested in giving back to the kids," said Taylor Moreno, Director of Development for El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation. "He really wanted to help others like him."

Camden Moreno is a ten-year-old who used his experience as a patient at the El Paso Children's Hospital to bring about a positive change.

He was a patient in 2018, and even though it was a short stay for him, it was enough time to realize the need out there in that community. The impact one good deed would make, and how it could bring an entire community together.

"I was a patient, and I wanted to give back so I started bringing McDonald's for everyone that was there," said Camden. "I started Camden Cares for Kids after that, and then started a lemonade stand."

The lemonade stand just one of the many projects Camden organizes during the year, including toy drives, giving back to the UTEP Food Bank, and reaching out to other organizations in the community.

"He has always had, I feel, a soulful heart, and from the very beginning he has always wanted to make sure others have the same as he does," said Taylor.

Camden fundraises year round and collaborates with organizations and his friends for his projects, bringing together those in need with those wanting to reach out and help.