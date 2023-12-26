Skip to Content
Needy families receive toys for the holiday from Socorro Police

SOCORRO PD
By
Published 6:49 PM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police officers donated and collected toys from area businesses to give to those in need in the Socorro community.

Officers identified families in the community that needed a little help providing presents for their children.

The officers collected and delivered more than 130 toys.

"This gesture is a testament of the officers within our organization, providing a positive impact for the citizens of our community and the departments commitment to the community policing," said a release from the department.

Yvonne Suarez

