Needy families receive toys for the holiday from Socorro Police
SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police officers donated and collected toys from area businesses to give to those in need in the Socorro community.
Officers identified families in the community that needed a little help providing presents for their children.
The officers collected and delivered more than 130 toys.
"This gesture is a testament of the officers within our organization, providing a positive impact for the citizens of our community and the departments commitment to the community policing," said a release from the department.