Notre Dame football team visit Las Palmas Medical Center ahead of this year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Notre Dame football team and Tony the Tiger visited the Las Palmas Medical Center days ahead of the 90th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game.

Notre Dame football players met with families and patients of the Las Palmas Medical Center’s Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units.

Christine Walker, Chief Nursing Officer of Las Palmas Medical Center, told ABC-7 that events like this one are of great importance for the families who have to spend the holidays in the hospital.

"I think it's very important for the families that are trapped in the hospital over the holidays to be able to still participate in a huge event in our city and meet some of the team players," said Walker.

Walker also said the experience was important to the players as they got to see what happens inside the hospital and how they try to keep the Christmas spirit while the babies and children are in the hospital.

Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame tight end, says the team was looking forward to meeting with the families.

"I know a lot of the guys are excited to come her and share some inspiration. Just share some positivity, especially during a tough time for some families that are in the hospital," said Evans.

The 90th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game will take place on Friday, Dec. 29, in Sun Bowl Stadium at noon. You can count on ABC-7 to bring you complete coverage of the game.