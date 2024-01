EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire Department rescue crews responded Sunday afternoon to a hiker in need of assistance along Gunnison Dr. and Devil's Tower Circle in Northeast El Paso.

The call arrived at emergency dispatch at 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Rescue crews have located the hiker and are providing medical attention.

This is a developing story. We will update the information on-air and online as information becomes available.