Ysleta del Sur Pueblo announces its 2024 Tribal Officials following annual election
EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Ysleta del Sur Pueblo has announced its 2024 Tribal Officials following their annual Tribal Elections held on Dec. 31.
The officials named below will take office on Saturday, Jan. 6.
- Cacique Jose G. Sierra, Sr.
- Tribal Governor E. Michael Silvas
- Lieutenant Governor Adam Torres
- War Captain Rene Lopez
- Alguacil Bernardo Gonzales
- Councilman Ralph Gomez, Jr.
- Councilman Raul Candelaria, Jr.
- Councilman Andrew Torrez
- Councilman Fabian Gomez
- Capitan Omar Villanueva
- Capitan Joe Anthony Sierra
- Capitan Anthony Herrera
- Capitan Johnny Lopez
"We will work hard to improve the quality of life and preserve the cultural identity of our Pueblo for the children who are our future and the elders to who we owe our past," said Tribal Governor E. Michael Silvas in a press release.