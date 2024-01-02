Ysleta del Sur Pueblo announces its 2024 Tribal Officials following annual election

"We will work hard to improve the quality of life and preserve the cultural identity of our Pueblo for the children who are our future and the elders to who we owe our past," said Tribal Governor E. Michael Silvas in a press release.

The officials named below will take office on Saturday, Jan. 6.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Ysleta del Sur Pueblo has announced its 2024 Tribal Officials following their annual Tribal Elections held on Dec. 31.

