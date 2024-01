EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - William Beaumont Army Medical Center says due to the inclement weather patients with appointments already scheduled before 10 a.m. on Monday, will need to be rescheduled for a later time.

"Patients can voluntarily cancel and reschedule appointments through MHS GENESIS patient portal online," said a spokeswoman for WBAMC.

Those with scheduled surgeries will be contacted and rescheduled.