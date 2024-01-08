Mobile home seriously damaged following fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials with the City of Las Cruces said a mobile home received extensive damage following a fire.

Las Cruces firefighters were called to the home at 120 E. Madrid Ave. shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming out from the single-wide mobile home.

City officials explained firefighters were able to control the fire within 20 minutes. No one was inside the home during the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage estimates have not yet been determined.