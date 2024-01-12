Skip to Content
Additional patrol officers dispatched to Chapin High School

Published 3:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- EPISD is sending more patrol officers to Chapin High School "out of an abundance of caution." The administrators took this measure after someone posted on social media mentioning the school. Officials have not yet provided any other information on that post.

The district provided ABC-7 with the following statement:

"El Paso ISD is aware of a social media post that mentions the Chapin High School campus. El Paso ISD Police Services and local law enforcement continue to investigate the source of the post. At this time, the campus is safe. Out of an abundance of caution, additional El Paso ISD officers patrolled Chapin and neighboring campuses on Thursday-Friday, Jan. 11-12. The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority."

Emma Hoggard

