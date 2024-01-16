Suspect taken into custody after crashing car and fleeing on foot, Las Cruces police say

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A man has been taken into custody after crashing a stolen vehicle and fleeing on foot, according to Las Cruces Police.

It happened in the area of McGruffy St. near Engler Rd. on East Mesa., Tuesday morning.

The department says they deployed multiple assets, including drone units and K-9 team in search for the individual.

This prompted near by schools to shelter-in-place, according to a spokeswoman for Las Cruces Public Schools.

The schools that were affected were, Sunrise Elementary, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Highland Elementary, Monte Vista Elementary and Mesa Middle School.

An alert was sent to parents to inform them about the incident.

We are working to find out more information.

This is a developing story.