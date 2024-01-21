Juarez’ Benito the giraffe begins journey to Africam Safari in Puebla, Mexico

CD. JUAREZ, Chih. (KVIA) - Members of the animal activist group "Salvemos a Benito", or Let's save Benito, posted on social media the departure details of the giraffe that has gotten attention both in the U.S. and Mexico for the living conditions at Juarez' Central Park.

Sunday morning the group posted pictures and videos on their FaceBook and Instagram accounts as workers prepared the box container with special accommodations to make Benito's transfer comfortable and safe.

A white canvas covered the top of the container, and a crane was used to move the box and Benito onto a tractor trailer that would take the mammal on the close to 35 hour journey to the Africam Safari facility in the state of Puebla.

Members of the safari said the prepared enough food and water and other resources for any emergency or need Benito may face during his journey.

This transfer culminates a battle between activists and the management at the Juarez Central Park about the living conditions there for Benito.

There was some controversy between the activist group and city leaders when some questioned if proper transfer documentation for the giraffe was obtained.

Puebla's Governor Sergio Salomon confirmed Benito would be moving to his home state and would be welcomed by the Africam Safari.