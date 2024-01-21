U.S. shares PPE with Mexican counterparts to aid in the fight against drug manufacturing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The U.S. Consulate General in Juarez said a donation of 15 pallets of personal protective equipment or PPE from the U.S. Army Joint Task Force-North and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will help Mexican law enforcement in the investigation of illegal manufacturing of drugs.

The equipment was presented to the Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office, Chihuahua State Police, and Ciudad Juarez Municipal Police.

It is all part of the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug threats initiative established in July 2023.

Included in the pallets were coveralls, heavy-duty rubber gloves, steal toe rubber boots, and respirator filters.

Law enforcement officers responding to illegal drug laboratories where crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl will use the equipment to safeguard from the health risks presented by these drugs.