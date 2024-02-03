Skip to Content
Top Stories

Police investigate shooting, one woman suffers injuries

By
Published 11:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso police say a woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Police dispatch received a shots fired call Saturday morning just after 2:13 a.m. at the 1400 block of N. Zaragoza in east El Paso.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

Police say the victim is listed as stable at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates on air and online as information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content