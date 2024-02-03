Police investigate shooting, one woman suffers injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso police say a woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Police dispatch received a shots fired call Saturday morning just after 2:13 a.m. at the 1400 block of N. Zaragoza in east El Paso.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

Police say the victim is listed as stable at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates on air and online as information becomes available.