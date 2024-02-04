Traffic Alert: Sheriff’s deputies respond to semi crash on I-10 W near Clint exit, all lanes closed

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Area law enforcement agencies are asking drivers to avoid I-10 West near mile marker 44 (Clint Exit) as deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigate a crash involving two tractor trailers.

It happened after 6 p.m. Sunday evening. Debris is scattered across the westbound lanes.

The Sheriff's Office says there are no injuries, but the amount of debris on the road requires all lanes to be closed to traffic.

The road closure will be in place for about three hours. Deputies urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

