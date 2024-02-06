Body neutrality movement, accepting your physical capabilities

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Today’s society is often fixated on idealized body standards and many find themselves struggling with negative body image. While body positivity is a movement aimed at promoting self-love and acceptance, a newer concept known as body neutrality is gaining more attention as a more realistic approach to a healthy relationship with one's body.

Body neutrality came as a response to the realization that simply trying to love or embrace one's body as it is might not always be easy.

Dr. Ahadullah Khan, associate director for the psychiatry program at Texas Tech, explains that body neutrality involves acknowledging and accepting the body for its genuine capabilities, rather than striving for unrealistic expectations, “someone who is maybe in their sixties and is not an athlete, you know, can look at their hands, you know, and say, you know, my hands, you know, help me grasp, I can grasp a coffee cup, you know, I can grasp a sheet of paper, I can grasp a pencil, but I cannot know do the flying trapeze.”

According to Dr. Khan, many patients have reported benefiting more from practicing body neutrality compared to traditional body positivity.

One of the key aspects of body neutrality is acceptance. Dr. Khan emphasizes that it’s important to understand your body’s strengths and weaknesses. To help understand your physical abilities, Dr. Khan suggests seeking professional help, “many times as doctors, for some people, they'll say, yes, you know, you can run a marathon for other people. They'll say, no, you know, or as patients come and ask me, you know, is it realistic that that, you know, I can get my muscle tension fix? And I tell them, yeah, of course.”

There are many ways to practice body neutrality, one way is from simple affirmations, such as “I appreciate my body for allowing me to finish my house and yard work.” This will help you work on your mindfulness and appreciate all the things your body can do.

For those who struggle with body insecurity, if you are ready to take the first step and talk to someone you can contact the Texas Tech Alberta Campus for an appointment at 915-215-5850 or the crisis number, 811 for emergencies.