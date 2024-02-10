Still We Rise: El Paso’s Black Experience, exhibit showcases history of El Paso’s black community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The exhibit at the El Paso Museum of History provides patrons a look back in history into El Paso’s black community.

Starting with the first undocumented African American individual that made El Paso their home, through their decedents as built businesses, homes, created neighborhoods during slavery and the Jim Crow era and leading up to and following desegregation.

“For many years, the African American history stories have been incredibly underserved, and under represented in many facets throughout the city," said Michael Reyes, Exhibit Curator. "We’re excited to be able to collaborate with the community to bring us together as truly not even an ode to them, but it was created by them as well.”

A focal point of the exhibit shows how El Paso’s original black neighborhood, located off of Piedras and Alameda, lived. It is described as El Paso’s wall street, now the majority of it is just a memory.

A large portion of the neighborhood was razed when Interstate 10 was built, and later expanded.

According to the museum, the only remaining original black business from that time is Estine East Side Barbershop.

“It’s the last remnant of the traditional neighborhood that was there,” added Reyes.

He says this is why it’s so important for this exhibit to exist so that people learn about this rich history.

Most of the items in the exhibit also come directly from the people who lived in the original neighborhood.

The exhibit opens to the public on February, 25th and will run until March, 16th.