Loved ones remember Las Cruces Police officer killed in the line of duty

LAS CRUCES, Texas (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces community continues to remember the police officer killed Sunday night.

Officer Jonah Hernandez, an El Paso native, was stabbed after responding to a trespassing call on the 300 block of South Valley Dr.

According to City of Las Cruces officials, Officer Hernandez was stabbed at least once. He was taken to MountainView Regional Medical Center where he died.

Officer Hernandez leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 10 and 2.

Family members explained that Hernandez was the youngest of 18 cousins. They said he was proud of being a police officer but, above all, a father.

"He loved what he did and he knew the risks," one family member told ABC-7. They also said Officer Hernandez was a 4-wheel enthusiast.

According to authorities, the 29-year-old suspect was shot and killed by a witness. Police have not released the suspect's name until his next of kin have ben notified.