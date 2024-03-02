Police investigate shooting in Upper Valley that sent one man to an area hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso police say a man was taken to an area hospital after being shot Saturday morning.

It happened at the 700 block of Rhaelynn Drive in the upper valley about 10:30 a.m.

Detectives with crimes against persons are currently investigating what led to the shooting.

Police say one man received gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word yet on his condition or any arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information is made available by police.