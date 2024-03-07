Skip to Content
Cars crash next to East El Paso elementary school, cause serious injuries

Published 11:06 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are on the scene of a serious crash in East El Paso.

A spokesperson says that the crash caused "serous injuries." It happened at Montwood Drive and Seagull Drive, right next to Tierra Del Sol Elementary School.

Police say that two cars were involved in the collision. They did not provide any additional details. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene as we work to learn more information.

