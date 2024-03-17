Local Hamlet production gets ready to hit the stage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Shakespeare on-the-Rocks Theater Company gets ready to celebrate it's 32nd season with it's production of The Tragedy of Hamlet.

The play will include local talent and will take place at the Old Sheepdog Brewery from April 12-14. The Brewery is located at 3900 Rosa Avenue.

Hamlet is a tragedy written by William Shakespeare and is considered one of Shakespeare's most popular works during his lifetime, according to Shakespeare on-the-Rocks.

"..This has been a show that I've been trying to push for the last two years. The last time we did it was 11 or 12 years ago, and it's a show that I'm really passionate about," said Danny Fogle, Shakespeare on-the-Rocks.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm and the Sunday matinee will be at 2:00 pm.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults; $10 for full-time students with a valid ID; seniors 65 and older; and active duty military. All tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the performance and seating is general admission.

Crew members encourage El Pasoans to come out and support.

"...You get to experience something completely different when you're watching the actors live and you know, you get to interact with them as well," said Fogle.

Call 915-474-4275 for additional information.