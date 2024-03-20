El Paso Locomotive FC to host FC Juarez in historic friendly match tonight

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC will host FC Juarez in an international friendly match tonight at Southwest University Park, marking a historic moment for soccer fans on both sides of the border.

The Locomotive says the 2024 Derby Paso del Norte game aims to celebrate the shared history and culture between the two sister clubs in the Southwest region. This is the first time in history the teams play in front of a crowd, promising an energetic and fun-filled night.

Locomotive General Manager Andrew Forrest told ABC-7, “It's going to be awesome because this place is going to be packed and it's going to add a different atmosphere because there's a lot of people that we think maybe are coming here for the first time.”

Adding to the excitement, Forrest disclosed the friendly bet going on between himself and FC Juarez President Luis Rodriguez, “If they win then I have to wear a full kit with the pants and the socks and the cleats and everything. And, if we win, he has to do the same,” says Forrest.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and gates open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are still available, click here if you want to attend in the historic match.