El Paso City Council set to decide on the future of the Multipurpose Center today

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Today, city architects will present an updated presentation to City Council regarding the Multipurpose Preforming Arts and Entertainment Center.

City architects initially presented the Union Depot area proposal to council in February. However, city leaders postponed the agenda item to allow for community meetings and public input. Two community meetings were held between February 28th and March 6th, where the public was presented the feasibility study's findings and recommendations.

The feasibility study highlighted the ideal facility as an entertainment venue featuring 4000 indoor and 4000 outdoor seats. Funding for the project comes from the 2012 Quality of Life voter-approved bond, providing approximately $150 million.

Today’s city council meeting will include an updated presentation along with takeaways from the recent public engagement meetings.

