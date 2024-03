EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students at Clendenin Elementary School are being sent home after the presence of carbon monoxide was detected at the school.

Information is limited at this time. The school sent out a message alerting parents to the situation.

Clendenin Elementary School is located in Central El Paso.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the cause of the carbon monoxide and the estimated time for a fix.