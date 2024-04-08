Skip to Content
Watch Live: Complete team coverage of the 2024 total eclipse

today at 10:12 AM
Published 9:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is your home for complete team coverage of the 2024 total eclipse.

Watch ABC-7's coverage here.

Watch ABC-7's Chief Meteorologist Doppler Dave Speelman explain the eclipse.

Watch ABC-7's news partner KMIZ's coverage of the eclipse in Columbia, Missouri.

NASA also have a livestream of the cosmic event. You can watch that below.

Watch ABC News' coverage here.

Watch the live feeds of the eclipse from ABC affiliates across the country.

Emma Hoggard

