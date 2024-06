EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire confirms one person is dead after a fiery crash along the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near Midway in the Lower Valley.

TxDOT posted an alert about a vehicle on fire about 3:26 p.m. Sunday.

El Paso Police posted the Midway Exit was closed and all lanes were also shut down at Fonseca.

Police added to expect traffic to be back up until crews can clear the wreckage.