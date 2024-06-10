Police find man shot to death in undeveloped area of Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police found the body of 35-year-old Juan Diego Martinez Saturday morning in an undeveloped area on the 1000 block of Valley View Avenue.

Martinez had been shot at least once, according to police. Investigators are still looking into what led up to Martinez's death.

"Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martinez prior to Saturday morning, the company he kept or information on who may be responsible for his death is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795," police officials said Monday.