EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is a power outage in Las Cruces right now. The El Paso Electric outage map shows more than a thousand customers impacted.

The outage map shows the estimated time of repair as 6:15 PM.

There is a second outage happening in the Lower Valley. The estimated time of repair for this outage is 5:45 PM.

