This warning includes the areas: Jornada Range, Organ, East Mesa, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range, Northeast Las Cruces, Dripping Springs, Aguirre Springs, and Portions of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

At 3:29 PM, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Organ, moving northwest at 30 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dona Ana County until 4:15 PM.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.