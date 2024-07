EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department is at the scene of a crash at Dyer and Sunrise in Central El Paso.

A police spokesperson says the collision involved a car and a pedestrian. It happened at 10:35 AM Monday, police say.

Emergency crews rushed the pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene and is working to learn more.