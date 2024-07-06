City of El Paso is calling on residents to help update the comprehensive plan.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The comprehensive plan is a document put together by the city and the community. It's been more than a decade since the city of El Paso updated their comprehensive plan.

Alex Hoffman, El Paso City Planning Assistant Director, says the 2012 comprehensive plan is national recognized and award winning so they don't want to dispose of it, instead they want to improve it to reflect today's needs.

The city urges the public to attend the upcoming meeting and provide feedback on what the would like to see in the city.

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at Pavo Real Recreation Center located at 9301 Alameda Ave, El Paso Texas from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tune in to ABC-7 at 10p to hear what people in El Paso think the city needs.