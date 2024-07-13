Trump rushed off of stage by Secret Service after bangs heard at Pennsylvania rally

BUTLER, PA (KVIA) -- Former President Trump was swarmed by Secret Service agents on-stage during a Pennsylvania Saturday as bangs were heard during at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This is according to ABC News.

Shortly into his speech after 6 p.m. eastern time, loud bangs were heard, causing Secret Service to swarm the former president.

He was then quickly led off the stage as he pumped his fist.

There appeared to be blood on his right ear as he was being taken off stage.

ABC News says heavily armed security personnel got on stage as he was led off.

This is still a developing story. Stay tuned both on-air and online at KVIA.com as more details come into our newsroom.