Flash Flood Warning for Northwest El Paso County including Anthony, Canutillo, and Vinton until 9:45 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northwest El Paso County including Anthony, Canutillo, and Vinton until 9:45 PM.

At 6:32 PM MDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West El Paso, Anthony, Canutillo, Westway, Vinton, and Franklin Mountains State Park.

