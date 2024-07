At 5:11 P.M. MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Las Cruces, Vado, White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, NMSU Main Campus, Organ, Mesquite, San Miguel, Talavera, East Mesa, High Valley, and Northeast Las Cruces.