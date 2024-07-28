Flood Advisory for Eastern El Paso County including Far East El Paso and Homestead Meadows until 9:15 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Flood Advisory for Eastern El Paso County until 9:15 P.M.

At 7:13 P.M., doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Far East El Paso, Butterfield, Homestead Meadows and Montana Vista.