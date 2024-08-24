El Paso Police need your help finding missing 88-year-old man

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A Local Silver Alert has been issued by El Paso Police to ask the community's assistance in finding John Kotowski, 88, who has been missing since August 5.

Police say Kotowski is six-feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

He was las seen driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu with Texas place and gold in color.

Police say he frequents Albertson's and Walmart.

If you have any information on Kotowski's whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 915-832-4400 or 911.