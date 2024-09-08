NMSU Aggies lose to Liberty Flames in Conference USA Championships

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The repeat of the Conference USA Championships with NMSU taking on the defending champs -- the Liberty Flames.

The Aggies led for 59 minutes against the Liberty Flames, but it was not enough as Liberty came into Las Cruces and took the victory, 30-24.

Both teams struggled on offense but in the fourth quarter Liberty was able to come alive, scoring two touchdowns in the final 5 minutes to take the win.

Aggie Head Coach Tony Sanchez said that the Flames were able to execute in those critical situations, specifically on the ground.

"But that second drive they just gashed us, gashed. Us, gashed us, so I gotta watch the film, again all night we were really good against the run. They're a good run football team and we pretty much shut them down most of the night, but those last two drives were just really poor drives on defense," said Sanchez.

He added he is still confident in his team and believes they'll play better next week when they go on the road to take on Fresno State.